4 people hospitalized after Metro train collides with car in South Los Angeles

Four people were taken to the hospital after a Metro A line train collided with a car in South Los Angeles.

The collision happened at about 5:40 p.m. near the 5400 block of S. Long Beach Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued the 48-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries.

In total, LAFD evaluated nine people after the crash, four of whom were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The remaining five declined hospitalization.

LAFD advised commuters that traffic in the area will be affected for an extended period. Firefighters advised motorists to avoid the area and to find alternate routes.

Metro said there will be no train service between the Vernon and Florence stations due to the collision.

"At Vernon, trains are turning back to Pomona. At Florence, trains are turning back to Long Beach," Metro wrote in a post to X. "We're setting up bus shuttles to run between Vernon & Florence Stations."

Unrelated to the crash, Metro's A Line experienced delays earlier in the morning due to a power issue at the Anaheim and Warlow Stations. It was resolved within an hour.