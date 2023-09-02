4 people arrested for stealing $5000 worth of items from Westlake WSS store

Los Angeles police arrested four people, including two juvenile girls, after they allegedly robbed a WSS Shoe Store in Westlake.

The alleged robbery happened on Sept. 1 at about 10:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 7th Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the group went into the WSS and grabbed $5000 worth of merchandise from shelves before walking out of the store.

Some of the items allegedly stolen by the group. LAPD

When security tried to stop them from strolling out of the store, one of the juveniles pulled out a can of pepper spray and threatened to use it on the guards if they got in their way.

Officers arrived shortly after and learned that the group went south on Union Avenue. LAPD quickly caught up to the crew and arrested them near 8th Street and Union Avenue.

The four suspects were arrested and booked for robbery. Officers did not release the female juveniles' names but the two men are identified as Demaree Anderson and George Thomas.

Anderson and Thomas are being held in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail.