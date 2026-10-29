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4 people arrested for $13 million arson along Santa Clarita's Main Street

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Los Angeles County deputies arrested four people for an arson that caused $13 million in damages along Santa Clarita's Main Street.

The suspects were booked for arson and conspiracy: 

  • John Wright, 47
  • Cristian Leija, 43
  • Jesus Figueroa, 54
  • Antoinette Ruiz, 35

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the group started a fire in the 24000 block of Main Street in Santa Clarita, known as Old Town Newhall, early on Aug. 24. The blaze destroyed seven buildings, all of which were local businesses. 

"I am extremely proud of the dedication, professionalism, and relentless efforts of our Arson and Explosives Detail investigators," Capt. Robbie Royster said. "Since the day of the fire, they have worked tirelessly to uncover the facts and pursue every investigative lead. Today's developments are a testament to their hard work and commitment to holding those responsible accountable."  

A day after the fire, the Santa Clarita City Council pledged to quickly rebuild Old Town Newhall. 

"We're Santa Clarita. We're not going to take five years to rebuild," Councilman Bill Miranda said in August. 

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD's Arson/Explosives Unit at (323) 881-7500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.

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