4 injured after multi-car crash at Northridge intersection

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Four people were injured during a multi-car crash at a Northridge intersection early Monday morning. 

The crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the 19700 block of W. Parthenia Street at the street's intersection with Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

While the circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, two of the victims had to be extricated from their cars by firefighters.

Both were safely removed and transported to the hospital, along with another woman who was also injured during the crash. They were not identified. 

The fourth victim, only identified as a 33-year-old man, was treated at the scene but denied medical transport. 

No further information was provided. 

