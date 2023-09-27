Four arrested for burglarizing nearly a dozen businesses in Glendale overnight

Two men and two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after they committed nearly a dozen burglaries in Glendale, making off with thousands of dollars before they were caught.

Police were called to the 400 block of S. Glendale Avenue at around 3 a.m. after one of the business' alarm went off. Upon arrival, they found that several nearby locations had also been burglarized, according to a statement from Glendale Police Department.

You can’t outrun the #GlendalePD! A coordinated effort by Glendale Police officers led to the successful arrest of four burglary suspects Tuesday morning. Find the full story at https://t.co/UH91tmxqJT #MyGlendale #Police #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/0M1tDi2gmQ — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) September 26, 2023

Just minutes after they arrived to the first business, they learned heard another alarm going off in the 1100 block of S. Glendale Ave., where they say that even more businesses were hit.

As they searched the nearby area, officers "heard glass breaking at a business and saw a black vehicle attempting to flee," from store in the 1200 block of W. Glenoaks Boulevard.

Officers were able to box the vehicle in, leading to the arrest of all four suspects.

In all, the burglars hit:

Taron Bakery and Golden Grain Bake House & Cafe, located at 1117 S .Glendale Ave.,

Maksen Cake House, Lucy's Beauty Boutique and a souvenir shop, located at 420 S. Central Ave.,

Sushi Corner, XO Cafe and Pho Hot, located at 6320 San Fernando Rd.,

Karina's Hair Cutter, Glendale Cafe, Dominoes Pizza, Aria Meat and BBQ, Rafi's at 1244 W. Glenoaks Blvd.

21-year-old Long Beach resident Carlos Madrid (left) and 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Steven Cuevas (right). Glendale Police Department

Los Angeles resident Steven Cuevas, 24, and 21-year-old Long Beach resident Carlos Madrid were arrested, as well as two juveniles who were not identified due to their ages. They were all arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and conspiracy.

Madrid is being held without bail on a parole hold, while Cuevas' bail is set at $260,000. The minors were taken to a juvenile hall after officers contacted their parents.

Upon arrest, detectives also discovered burglary tools, ski masks, gloves, a reciprocating saw and thousands of dollars in cash inside of the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on the incidents is asked to contact investigators at (818) 548-4911.