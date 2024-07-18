$4.5 million worth of watches and high-end handbags stolen from Hollywood Hills home

A multi-million dollar heist that happened in an ordinarily quiet Hollywood Hills neighborhood during the middle of the day has left residents shaken.

The alleged burglary happened on July 9 at around 12:30 p.m. in Doheny Estates, a bit north of Beverly Hills. The homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous, said the suspects entered their home after shattering a large glass door. The suspects disabled the wifi, disrupting the surveillance cameras. However, an alarm alerted the security company, who sent a patrol unit.

When security arrived, the suspects had already left the area. The homeowner claimed the suspects stole 41 collectible designer watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex. They also grabbed several high-end handbags.

In total, the thieves stole $4.5 million worth of jewelry and accessories, according to the homeowner.

Since the suspects disabled the gate camera, workers who were sitting outside the home eating lunch witnessed the burglars jumping into a white Jeep SUV with dark-tinted windows and distinct black rims.

The workers captured a video of the suspect's license plate. However, police told the homeowner that it was stolen.

Anyone with information info is asked to call Hollywood Burglary Detectives.