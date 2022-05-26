Watch CBS News
Local News

4.3 earthquake rattles high desert community of Trona

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Small earthquake shakes community of Trona
Small earthquake shakes community of Trona 00:24

An earthquake gave the high desert a rude wake-up call Thursday morning.

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck about 11 miles south of Trona and a little over 50 miles south-southeast of Barstow, at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The same area was hit by the 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes in 2019, so Thursday's earthquake gave some people a sense of déjà vu.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. But people who happened to be awake at the time felt the shake across Southern California, even as far as Lancaster, Brea, Burbank, and Santa Clarita.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.