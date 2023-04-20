$4.20 deals for the hungry on 4/20

Hungry? Got the munchies? Whether you're a fan of 420 Day, or not, there are a lot of $4.20 fast-food deals out there.

The history of 420 Day, an unofficial holiday, and its relationship to food makes a lot of sense. Apparently, the date, day and affiliation with marijuana came about in 1971, as five high school students from Marin County, would meet at 4:20 p.m., after school to smoke.

So, if you want to celebrate with food, some tacos, shakes, and onion rings, here are some places listing deals (check your location for participation).

Jack In The Box: Jack's Pineapple Express Shake is back … and available for $4.20 online or on the Jack app from April 20-24, 2023.

Del Taco: Eight Snack Tacos are $4.20 on 4/20 for Del Yeah! Rewards members. There is also free delivery for any order placed online or through the Del Yeah! Rewards app.

Smashburger: On Thursday, April 20 only, you can get 4 classic burgers for $20 in-store only, at participating locations.

Carl's Jr.: How about jalapeno poppers, onion rings, and fries., for $4.20. The Snack Sack deal is available April 5 – April 24 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Fat Burger: On 4/20, the Original Fatburger will be $4.20 for orders placed online through Fatburger.com.