38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. 

The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. 

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be in stable condition. 

Investigators were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. 

August 1, 2022

