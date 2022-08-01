38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.