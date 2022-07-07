38-year-old man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 13-year-old boy in Panorama City

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested man for kidnapping a 13-year-old boy and have reason to believe that the suspect has committed similar crimes in the past.

The incident, according to LAPD Det. Aguilar, occurred at around 8 a.m. at Van Nuys Boulevard and Tupper Street.

Police said a man identified as 38-year-old Ottoniel Mendoza was driving a dark gray 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup truck when he bumped the teenage boy, who was riding his bicycle. Mendoza exited his vehicle and approached the teen, showing him a badge and telling him that he was a police officer.

The 38-year-old suspect then directed the teenager to get into his truck and the teen complied.

A person who witnessed the incident unfold thought it was suspicious and called 911. They also followed the suspect while on the phone with 911 dispatch, Det. Aguilar said.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle at Sepulveda Boulevard and Tupper Street and found Mendoza and an additional adult male in the truck with the 13-year-old boy.

Both Mendoza and the male passenger were detained and interviewed. The male passenger was not booked. However, Mendoza was booked for kidnapping.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries received when the struck hit his bike.

Officials with LAPD said that they have reason to believe the Mendoza has done this before and are asking for anyone who may recognize the suspect or the vehicle to contact the department.