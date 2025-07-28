36th annual Long Beach Jazz Festival postponed until 2026

The 36th annual Long Beach Jazz Festival has been postponed until 2026, according to the promoter.

Rainbow Promotions said customers can either receive a refund for the event or have their payments rolled over to the new date.

"We appreciate your understanding during this time, and we look forward to welcoming you in 2026 for what will be a truly spectacular celebration of music and community," Rainbow Promotions wrote on their website. "Thank you for your continued support."

The Long Beach Jazz Festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 9 to Aug. 10 in the Marina Green Park. On its website, Rainbow Promotions that hte postponement was "due to circumstances beyond our control."

"While we are incredibly excited about bringing the festival to its new home at the beautiful Long Beach Amphitheater by the sea, we feel this is the necessary step to ensure the best possible experience for everyone involved," promoters wrote.

The event began in 1978 as the Queen Mary Jazz Festival. Visit Long Beach said the event typically brings a record number of attendees every year.

KCAL News and CBS Los Angeles sponsored the event.