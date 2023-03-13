Watch CBS News
33-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his mother in Northridge

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 33-year-old man was behind bars on Sunday after he was found to have fatally stabbed his mother in Northridge. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man walked into a Devonshire Division station at around 5:40 p.m. Friday evening, where he told officers that he believed he harmed his mother at their home. 

Upon investigation, officers sent to the 11000 block of Oakhurst Way, near Mariposa Bay Lane, found the suspect's mother suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 58-year-old Winnie Yong Gu. 

There was no additional information immediately available. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

