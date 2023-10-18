31 Rite Aid stores closing in California
Over 150 Rite Aid stores will be closing after the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.
31 of the 150 Rite Aid stores will be closing in California, including 10 stores in Los Angeles County, six in Orange County and at least two in the Inland Empire.
Here is a complete list of the stores closing in our state:
Store #05448: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles
Store #05457: 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles
Store #05466: 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey
Store #05521: 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach
Store #05571: 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank
Store #05585: 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina
Store #05593: 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
Store #05611: 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
Store #05635: 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
Store #05638: 1670 Main Street, Ramona
Store #05657: 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
Store #05661: 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego
Store #05730: 25906 Newport Road, Menifee
Store #05735: 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
Store #05753: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
Store #05757: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
Store #05760: 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana
Store #05772: 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura
Store #05780: 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard
Store #05967: 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino
Store #05976: 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
Store #05979: 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
Store #06001: 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater
Store #06045: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
Store #06080: 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
Store #06213: 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
Store #06288: 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles
Store #06318: 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario
Store #06333: 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
Store #06717: 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
Store #06769: 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey
