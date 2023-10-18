31 Rite Aid stores closing in California

Over 150 Rite Aid stores will be closing after the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

31 of the 150 Rite Aid stores will be closing in California, including 10 stores in Los Angeles County, six in Orange County and at least two in the Inland Empire.

Here is a complete list of the stores closing in our state:

Store #05448: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

Store #05457: 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles

Store #05466: 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey

Store #05521: 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

Store #05571: 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank

Store #05585: 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina

Store #05593: 13905 Amar Road, La Puente

Store #05611: 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

Store #05635: 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

Store #05638: 1670 Main Street, Ramona

Store #05657: 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Store #05661: 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

Store #05730: 25906 Newport Road, Menifee

Store #05735: 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

Store #05753: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

Store #05757: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

Store #05760: 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana

Store #05772: 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura

Store #05780: 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard

Store #05967: 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

Store #05976: 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Store #05979: 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

Store #06001: 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

Store #06045: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

Store #06080: 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

Store #06213: 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

Store #06288: 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles

Store #06318: 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario

Store #06333: 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

Store #06717: 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

Store #06769: 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey