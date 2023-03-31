31 new emojis are available for iPhone users

31 new emojis have been added for iPhone users

31 new emojis have been added for iPhone users

31 new emojis have been added for iPhone users

The new emojis are in … and there's an earthquake face.

Apple's newest update for iPhones iOS 16.4 is out, and it brings more ways to communicate in symbols and pictures, with 31 new emojis.

Solid-colored hearts were added as well as an array of animals, and there are random add-ons, like ginger and a hair pick. One new smiley face came aboard – the shake face. The face appears to be shaking from side to side with its eyes and mouth wide open.

Emojipedia lists its use to express shaking from external forces like earthquakes, loud noises, or "dinosaurs walking nearby." It's also good for strong emotions: shock, fear, confusion, disbelief, anticipation, and excitement. And of course, it's very useful for dizziness.

And the most requested new addition? That would be the solid pink heart according to Emojipedia.

Here's the new emojis in iOS 16.4

1. Shaking Face

2. Pink Heart

3. Light Blue Heart

4. Gray Heart

5. Donkey

6. Moose

7. Goose

8. Wing

9. Jellyfish

10. Hyacinth

11. Pea Pod

12. Ginger

13. Folding Hand Fan

14. Hair Pick

15. Flute

16. Maracas

17. Khanda

18. Wireless

19. Rightward Pushing Hand

20. Leftward Pushing Hand

21. Black Bird

22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone

23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone

24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone

25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone

27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone

28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone

29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone

30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone