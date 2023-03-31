31 new emojis are available for iPhone users
The new emojis are in … and there's an earthquake face.
Apple's newest update for iPhones iOS 16.4 is out, and it brings more ways to communicate in symbols and pictures, with 31 new emojis.
Solid-colored hearts were added as well as an array of animals, and there are random add-ons, like ginger and a hair pick. One new smiley face came aboard – the shake face. The face appears to be shaking from side to side with its eyes and mouth wide open.
Emojipedia lists its use to express shaking from external forces like earthquakes, loud noises, or "dinosaurs walking nearby." It's also good for strong emotions: shock, fear, confusion, disbelief, anticipation, and excitement. And of course, it's very useful for dizziness.
And the most requested new addition? That would be the solid pink heart according to Emojipedia.
Here's the new emojis in iOS 16.4
1. Shaking Face
2. Pink Heart
3. Light Blue Heart
4. Gray Heart
5. Donkey
6. Moose
7. Goose
8. Wing
9. Jellyfish
10. Hyacinth
11. Pea Pod
12. Ginger
13. Folding Hand Fan
14. Hair Pick
15. Flute
16. Maracas
17. Khanda
18. Wireless
19. Rightward Pushing Hand
20. Leftward Pushing Hand
21. Black Bird
22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
for more features.