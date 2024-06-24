Watch CBS News
3 wounded after shooting outside of South Los Angeles restaurant

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three people were wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday. 

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. outside of the Church's Texas Chicken location in the 8500 block of S. Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

All three victims were rushed to a hospital where they are said to be in stable condition, police noted. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and investigators are still searching for a suspect. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 5:05 PM PDT

