3 wounded after shooting outside of South Los Angeles restaurant

Three people were wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. outside of the Church's Texas Chicken location in the 8500 block of S. Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital where they are said to be in stable condition, police noted.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and investigators are still searching for a suspect.