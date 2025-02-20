3 suspects sought after school police at Crenshaw High report possible stabbing

Investigators are searching for three suspects after campus police at Crenshaw High School reported a stabbing Wednesday, authorities said.

First responders received a call about a stabbing at 9:01 a.m. and were directed to the high school located at 5000 S. 11th Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. While fire officials said school police had reported the stabbing, they also said it remains unclear where exactly the incident occurred.

Before firefighters got to the campus, a person who had been injured had taken themself for medical treatment, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers are searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Los Angeles School Police Department for more information.

No other details have been released by authorities.

Check back for updates to this developing story.