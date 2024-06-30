3 robbery suspects arrested after barricading inside Sunland smoke shop

Three robbery suspects were arrested early Sunday morning after they barricaded inside of a smoke shop in Sunland for several hours.

Police were dispatched to Platinum Smoke Land, located in the 8500 block of Foothill Boulevard, at around 1:30 a.m. after learning of a robbery in progress in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All three of the suspects barricaded inside of the shop upon police arrival, at least one of which was allegedly armed, officers said.

As the standoff continued, a SWAT team was called to the scene at around 3:30 a.m.

Eventually the suspects were arrested at around 5 a.m.

Police say that a woman was involved in the incident, but it's unclear if she was actually part of the robbery.

No injuries were reported.