Watch CBS News
Local News

3 robbery suspects arrested after barricading inside Sunland smoke shop

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three robbery suspects were arrested early Sunday morning after they barricaded inside of a smoke shop in Sunland for several hours. 

Police were dispatched to Platinum Smoke Land, located in the 8500 block of Foothill Boulevard, at around 1:30 a.m. after learning of a robbery in progress in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

All three of the suspects barricaded inside of the shop upon police arrival, at least one of which was allegedly armed, officers said. 

As the standoff continued, a SWAT team was called to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. 

Eventually the suspects were arrested at around 5 a.m. 

Police say that a woman was involved in the incident, but it's unclear if she was actually part of the robbery. 

No injuries were reported. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.