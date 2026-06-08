3 rehabilitated sea lions released in Playa del Rey at Dockweiler Park

Three sea lion pups cared for at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro were released back to their ocean habitat on Monday.

Staff from MMCC transported the pups named Marshmallow, Cascatelli, and Orecchiette in a cage, and when the door opened, they did their best "sprint" to the ocean water.

Three sea lion pups are taken to Dockweiler Beach for their release. CBS LA

John Warner, MMCC CEO, said they arrived at the center malnourished, "So probably separated from mom a little early, had trouble finding food and needed a lot of nutritional care and support, and antibiotics and things like that."

He said after a couple of months in the care facility, they were ready to go home.

"This is a wonderful example of when government, the nonprofit sector and volunteers come together to make sure that our marine mammals are safe," Supervisor Holly Mitchell said at Monday's release.

The three pups race to the ocean water at Dockweiler Beach. CBS LA

The public is also a critical part of marine mammal health. Warner said staff from MMCC will respond and bring ailing marine mammals from LA County beaches to its San Pedro facility.

"We ask the public, who are really the eyes on the beaches for us, to call our center, 1-800-39-whale, it's a marine mammal hotline," Warner said.

The facility is open to the public for viewing of the animals' rehabilitation journey. Currently, there are 23 California sea lions, 20 northern elephant seals, and two Pacific harbor seals in care. www.marinemammalcare.org/visit.

If a marine mammal appears to be in distress, the public is advised to stay away, don't approach, and call for help.