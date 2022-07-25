3 questioned in fatal Long Beach shooting after overnight standoff

A standoff in Long Beach ended Monday with three people in custody for questioning in the shooting death of a man in Long Beach.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, Long Beach police Officer Paige White said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers later were tipped off to information that the suspect was possibly barricaded in a nearby residence, White said. Police surrounded the area, activated SWAT, and urged residents to evacuate or shelter in place.

The standoff apparently continued overnight. It wasn't until 5 a.m. that Long Beach Lt. Dominick Scaccia said three persons of interest had been detained for questioning by homicide detectives.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.