3 people suffer smoke inhalation in Buena Park house fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park.

The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known.

Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the blaze out with eight minutes of their arrival, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

They also found a cat safe inside the residence, the department said.

The cause of the fire was listed as unintentional, according to fire officials.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 1:40 PM

