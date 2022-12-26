3 people suffer smoke inhalation in Buena Park house fire
Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park.
The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known.
Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the blaze out with eight minutes of their arrival, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
They also found a cat safe inside the residence, the department said.
The cause of the fire was listed as unintentional, according to fire officials.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.