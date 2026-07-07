3 people hospitalized after 2 cars crash into building in Boyle Heights
Three people were hurt after two cars crashed into a building in Boyle Heights on Tuesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the collision happened just before 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lorena Street.
All three victims were taken to the hospital. One woman suffered a broken leg, a man suffered a head injury and another was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LAPD said officers were requested at the hospital as part of the crash investigation.