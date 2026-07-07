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3 people hospitalized after 2 cars crash into building in Boyle Heights

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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Three people were hurt after two cars crashed into a building in Boyle Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the collision happened just before 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lorena Street. 

All three victims were taken to the hospital. One woman suffered a broken leg, a man suffered a head injury and another was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

LAPD said officers were requested at the hospital as part of the crash investigation. 

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