3 people hospitalized after 2 cars crash into building in Boyle Heights

Three people were hurt after two cars crashed into a building in Boyle Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the collision happened just before 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lorena Street.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. One woman suffered a broken leg, a man suffered a head injury and another was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

LAPD said officers were requested at the hospital as part of the crash investigation.