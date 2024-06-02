3 mobile homes burned after fire near Torrance Refinery Company

Three mobile homes were torched during a fire in Torrance on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of W. 190th Street, according to Torrance Fire Department firefighters, who extinguished the flames in just under an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze happened near the Torrance Refinery Company, but authorities say that operations were not impacted.