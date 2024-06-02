Watch CBS News
Local News

3 mobile homes burned after fire near Torrance Refinery Company

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three mobile homes were torched during a fire in Torrance on Sunday morning. 

The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of W. 190th Street, according to Torrance Fire Department firefighters, who extinguished the flames in just under an hour. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

No injuries were reported. 

The blaze happened near the Torrance Refinery Company, but authorities say that operations were not impacted. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 3:39 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.