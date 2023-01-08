3 men shot outside apartment complex in Santa Clarita

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a triple shooting in Santa Clarita.

The incident unfolded Saturday in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country. There, deputies responded to a call of gunshots heard in the area.

When they arrived, they located three victims who had been shot outside of an apartment complex where a party was held.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in black clothing and a red hat, who fled on foot.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station at (661) 260-4000.