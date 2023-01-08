Watch CBS News
3 men shot outside apartment complex in Santa Clarita

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a triple shooting in Santa Clarita. 

The incident unfolded Saturday in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country. There, deputies responded to a call of gunshots heard in the area. 

When they arrived, they located three victims who had been shot outside of an apartment complex where a party was held. 

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in black clothing and a red hat, who fled on foot. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station at (661) 260-4000. 

