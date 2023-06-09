3 men hospitalized after getting shot in Inglewood

Paramedics drove three men to the hospital after they were shot in Inglewood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West and Hyde Park Boulevard. Officers found three men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses said that a car approached the three men when a suspect jumped from the rear passenger seat and started shooting. After opening fire, the suspect got back in the car and drove away.

All three victims are at a local hospital in an unknown condition.