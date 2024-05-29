3 injured after car crashes into sheriff's deputy vehicle

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy and two others were injured when a car crashed into a LASD patrol vehicle Wednesday in Santa Clarita.

The incident occurred around 12:19 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. LASD said a deputy was responding to a burglary in progress when the patrol car was t-boned by another vehicle. A deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital. The condition of that victim is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.