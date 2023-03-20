3 injured, 1 critically, following two-car crash in Toluca Lake

Three injured after two-car crash in Toluca Lake

Three people were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Toluca Lake on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred at around 1:20 p.m. near Cahuenga Boulevard and Moorpark Street.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, suffered critical injuries.

The other two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries, LAFD said via statement.