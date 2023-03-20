Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured, 1 critically, following two-car crash in Toluca Lake

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three injured after two-car crash in Toluca Lake
Three injured after two-car crash in Toluca Lake 00:19

Three people were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Toluca Lake on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred at around 1:20 p.m. near Cahuenga Boulevard and Moorpark Street. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known. 

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, suffered critical injuries. 

The other two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries, LAFD said via statement.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 7:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.