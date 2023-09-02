3 homeless men hospitalized after being shot in Wilmington

Three homeless men were hospitalized after being shot in Wilmington on Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 9:20 p.m. near N. Banning Boulevard and G Street.

Two unidentified men are said to have approached the the victims and opened fire, striking and wounding all three.

All of the victims are said to be in stable condition after being taken to nearby hospitals.

There was no information immediately available on either a motive or the suspects involved.