3 found dead in Downtown LA after possible fentanyl overdose

3 dead after possible fentanyl overdose in Downtown LA

Authorities are investigating three deaths as a possible drug overdose in Downtown Los Angeles, after their bodies were found inside of a homeless encampment in the Skid Row area.

They were located in the 600 block of Wall Street between 6th and 7th Streets Wednesday afternoon, near the spot where another person was also found dead of a possible overdose Tuesday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in the area speaking with witnesses after the bodies were discovered.

No further information was provided.