Xylazine: Public Health warns residents about new drug raising risk of overdose

Public health officials issued a warning surrounding a drug typically used in animals making its way into the illicit opioid scene.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, xylazine, which is typically used as a sedative and muscle relaxant for animals, has been discovered in drug samples confiscated by authorities in San Francisco and San Diego, meaning that it is "now likely present within the drug supply" in LA.

So far this year, officials said four people have overdosed and died in San Francisco because of drugs mixed with xylazine and fentanyl.

While xylazine is typically a clear liquid, it can be cooked down into a powder so it can be mixed with illicit opioids like heroin and fentanyl. The animal tranquilizer can also be pressed into counterfeit pills made to resemble Norco, Percocet and Vicodin as well as sedatives like Xanax.

Illicit dealers use xylazine as a cheap additive to heighten the effects of their drugs. However, when the animal tranquilizer is used with opioids and other central nervous system depressants, like alcohol, it increases sedation and respiratory depression which can lead to a fatal overdose.

Xylazine is know to worsen any skin infections like wounds, large sores and ulcers, granting it the nickname as the "zombie drug."

The Public Health Department recommends residents avoid taking illicit drugs. However, if you plan to use illicit drugs, the department recommends you start with incremental doses to avoid death.

According to officials, xylazine overdoses appear to be similar to opioid overdoses:

Excessive sedation and appearing unresponsive

Slowed breathing

Slowed heart rate

Low blood pressure

Cold, clammy skin

The LA County Public Health Department has a plethora of resources for those battling drug addiction. If you need help, click here. Those seeking help can also contact the Substance Abuse Service Helpline at (844) 804-7500