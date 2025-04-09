3 arrested for stealing more than $200,000 worth of instruments from Union Pacific trains

Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing over hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of musical instruments from Union Pacific trains in 2022, police said.

The investigation originated in Sept. 2022, when police say that they began to investigate the theft of $213,497.95 worth of Yamaha musical instruments from trains, which they then listed for sale online, said a press release from Los Angeles Police Department.

The three suspects have been identified as 47-year-old Long Beach resident David Palmer, and 28-year-old Indio residents Nathan Munoz and Karla Torres, police said.

LAPD detectives, working in coordination with the Los Angeles Port Police and the Union Pacific Police Department made the arrests while serving felony warrants that were issued in March.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed multiple felony charges against the trio on March 28, including grand theft cargo and receiving stolen property. Each was booked at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (213) 486-5920.