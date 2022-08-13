Watch CBS News
3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. 

Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. 

Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. 

There were no reports of any injuries. 

The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 8:43 AM

