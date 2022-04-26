Watch CBS News

3-alarm fire rips through La Habra apartment building

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

A three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in La Habra Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Whittier Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the back of the building, and within 10 minutes of arrival, the blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Eventually, the incident was upgraded to a third alarm, bringing 100 firefighters to the scene to help battle the blaze. 

It was declared out at about 11 a.m. The Red Cross was requested to help support residents displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

