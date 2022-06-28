3.3M SoCal residents expected to travel over Fourth of July weekend

As the Fourth of July approaches, millions of SoCal residents are preparing to hit the road or catch a flight for the holiday weekend.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, nearly 3.3 million locals will travel this July 4th weekend, marking the third-highest number for a Fourth of July holiday, behind only 2019 and 2018.

The Auto Club says 48 million people nationwide are expected to be traveling for the holiday with the vast majority driving to their destination.

Here in SoCal, 2.7 million people are estimated to be hitting the road while 426,000 are expected to fly. About 168,000 others will travel by bus, train or cruise ship.

Despite record-high gas prices, top destinations for residents are expected to be Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon, Mexico and Yosemite.