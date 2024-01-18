29-year-old man suspected in Beverly Hills armed robbery arrested

A 29-year-old man suspected of robbing a man in an elevator of an apartment building in Beverly Hills and trying to shoot him was arrested Thursday.

The Beverly Hills Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the support of detective personnel, took Randy Miller into custody Thursday, according to Lt. Andrew Myers, the department's public information officer.

``Evidence from the crime was recovered in addition to two stolen vehicles," Myers said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Hamilton Drive, between Olympic and Wilshire boulevards, on June 6 around 6:40 p.m. regarding a report of an armed robbery suspect, Myers said.

According to Myers, the victim had arrived home and was inside the apartment building, where Miller held open an elevator door. He said the victim turned around and noticed Miller pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at him as he demanded jewelry, believed to be a necklace and watch.

Miller pulled the trigger twice on the handgun, but no rounds were fired, Myers said.

``Through video review from inside the apartment building, the suspect was observed grabbing a package in the lobby area just before the robbery. BHPD senior forensic specialists were able to process the package, where a fingerprint was recovered and verified was identified," Myers said.

After Miller obtained the victim's property, he fled the location.

Several arrest warrants were issued for Miller, who was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and being a fugitive from justice. He was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department Jail and held without bail.

Miller has a scheduled court date for Jan. 22 at the Airport Courthouse. Miller is also a wanted person for a robbery committed in Colorado. It was unclear if he faced extradition to Colorado, and his bail was set at $100,000.