29-year-old man dead after gang-related shooting outside Santa Ana liquor store

Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Santa Ana Police Department, officers were dispatched to a liquor store in the 2700 block of N. Bristol Street at around 1:50 a.m. after learning of the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 29-year-old Santa Ana resident Jorge Velazquez.

"The circumstances surrounding this homicide appear to be gang related and the investigation is ongoing," Santa Ana police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (714) 245-8390.