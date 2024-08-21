28 people arrested for stealing tractors from Ventura County farmers

Deputies arrested 28 people during a weekend operation to find the people responsible for a rash of burglaries at Ventura County farms.

The crackdown happened after several burglaries at the farms near Camarillo and Oxnard. Throughout August, farmers reported more thefts and stolen tractors than normal, but deputies could not track down the suspects or the farm equipment.

The stolen tractors were typically gutted, missing batteries, wiring and other electrical components when Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigators found them.

With no leads, deputies saturated the area with law enforcement between Aug. 16 and 18. During the operation, deputies arrested 28 people for various infractions, recovered two stolen tractors and developed new leads for other suspects.

Some of the suspects possessed some of the suspected stolen property when deputies arrested them.

Investigators expect to arrest more people soon.

In the meantime, deputies recommended farmers remove and hide the keys to their farming equipment, especially tractors. Additionally, farmers should consider etching their parts, batteries and other equipment with "Owner Applied Number system" marks so the items can be easily identified, if they are stolen.

Deputies urged anyone with information on the rash of burglaries to contact investigators at (805) 388-5100. The Sheriff's Office also encouraged anyone that witnesses a theft to call 911 or the agency's communications center at (805) 654-9511.