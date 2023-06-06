26-year-old dies after rear-ending big rig, police searching for truck driver

Los Angeles police are trying to track down a big rig driver after a 26-year-old crashed into the back of the truck and died.

The fatal crash happened during the early morning hours of June 3 on Lankershim Boulevard near Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 26-year-old woman was driving north on Lankershim when she rear-ended the trailer of the semi.

The collision caused the woman to lose control of her blue 2015 Nissan Versa and rollover. When firefighters arrived at the scene the woman was already dead.

Police are describing this crash as a hit-and-run since the truck driver did not stop to help the woman. The big rig was last seen driving north on Lankershim.

LAPD

Investigators are looking for any motorists that witnessed the crash and asking for help locating the truck driver.

If you witnessed this collision, police urge you to contact Valley Traffic Division Detectives, Officer Hansen at (818) 644-8255 or Officer Freeman at (818) 644-8115. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to LA Crime Stoppers.

People who submit information that leads to the resolution of this hit-and-run collision can receive a reward of up to $50,000.