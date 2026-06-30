Steel Across America tour marks 25 years since 9/11 with stop in LA

The Steel Across America tour made a stop in Los Angeles today, with its 16,000-pound steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center on display and New York Fire Department representatives thanking LA first responders.

The tour commemorates 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, launching in New York City in May and will travel 10,500 miles across 21 states before returning to Ground Zero in September.

Steel Across America stops in Los Angeles on Tuesday. CBS LA

Retired NYFD firefighter John LaBarbera spoke at Tuesday's ceremony and thanked Los Angeles first responders "who, aside from their normal responsibilities, gravely responded to disastrous Southern California wildfires back in January of 2025."

He also thanked the LA first responders who came to New York during the 9/11 rescue and recovery operation at Ground Zero.

"… You enabled us to attend to our fallen families and to attend the funerals that lasted for months," LaBarbera said. "We are eternally grateful on behalf of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and all first responders in New York City. We stand with you and commend you for your bravery that was on display during those tragic months last year."

California's tour continues with an invite-only event on July 1 in Simi Valley, then on July 10, moves to San Francisco before traveling to Washington, Utah, and beyond for the final Sept. 11 stop in Brooklyn, NY.

The plaque reads:

This sacred piece of steel was salvaged from the South Tower of the World Trade Center following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

It carries within it the spirit and memories of the 2,977 lives that perished that day, including three New York State court officers.