25-year-old man stabbed in South LA; search for suspect underway
A 25-year-old man was stabbed in South Los Angeles on Sunday.
The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 90th Street, near Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was treated and the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities did not release the victim's identity.
There was also no information provided on either a motive or a suspect in the incident.
