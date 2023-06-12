25-year-old man stabbed in South LA; search for suspect underway

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 90th Street, near Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was treated and the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities did not release the victim's identity.

There was also no information provided on either a motive or a suspect in the incident.