25-year-old man stabbed in South LA; search for suspect underway

By KCAL-News Staff

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 90th Street, near Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim was treated and the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Authorities did not release the victim's identity. 

There was also no information provided on either a motive or a suspect in the incident. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 7:20 PM

