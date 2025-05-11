$25 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Norco

A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Norco has hit the jackpot, matching all six numbers in Saturday's drawing for a prize of $25 million, according to California Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at USA Tobacco, located at 2743 Hamner Avenue, in Riverside County. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 21, 32, and Mega number 5. The retailer will receive a $125,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A second ticket, matching five numbers, was sold at a 76 gas station in Agoura Hills. That ticket is worth $33,650.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, setting the deadline for the jackpot claim at November 6, 2025.