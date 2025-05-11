Watch CBS News
Local News

$25 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Norco

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Norco has hit the jackpot, matching all six numbers in Saturday's drawing for a prize of $25 million, according to California Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at USA Tobacco, located at 2743 Hamner Avenue, in Riverside County. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 21, 32, and Mega number 5. The retailer will receive a $125,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A second ticket, matching five numbers, was sold at a 76 gas station in Agoura Hills. That ticket is worth $33,650.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, setting the deadline for the jackpot claim at November 6, 2025.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.