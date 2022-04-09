Watch CBS News

24-year-old man found dead in Hesperia; Homicide investigation underway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a homicide in Hesperia Friday afternoon. 

The calls first came at around 2 p.m. Friday, and when they arrived to the residence on Main Street, they found the 24-year-old man identified as Daniel Johnson suffering from traumatic injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The nature of the injuries was not immediately disclosed, and it was unclear if authorities had any suspect information. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Robert Ripley or Sergeant Justin Giles at (909) 387-3589.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.