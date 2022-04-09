24-year-old man found dead in Hesperia; Homicide investigation underway

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a homicide in Hesperia Friday afternoon.

The calls first came at around 2 p.m. Friday, and when they arrived to the residence on Main Street, they found the 24-year-old man identified as Daniel Johnson suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The nature of the injuries was not immediately disclosed, and it was unclear if authorities had any suspect information.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Robert Ripley or Sergeant Justin Giles at (909) 387-3589.