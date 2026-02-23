24-year-old inmate dies at Orange County jail

A 24-year-old inmate died at an Orange County jail on Sunday.

The Santa Ana Police Department booked Edson Israel Rosasmedrano, 24, into the Theo Lacy Facility on Feb. 19 for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said security found Rosasmedrano unresponsive three days later. Deputies and the facility's medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced Rosasmedrano dead.

Deputies said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Rosasmedrano's death. An independent agency will carry out an autopsy and toxicology to determine the cause of his death.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the Rosasmedrano's death. The Sheriff's Department will also conduct an in-custody death review.