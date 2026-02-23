Watch CBS News
Local News

24-year-old inmate dies at Orange County jail

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A 24-year-old inmate died at an Orange County jail on Sunday. 

The Santa Ana Police Department booked Edson Israel Rosasmedrano, 24, into the Theo Lacy Facility on Feb. 19 for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and obstructing or resisting a peace officer. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said security found Rosasmedrano unresponsive three days later. Deputies and the facility's medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced Rosasmedrano dead. 

Deputies said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Rosasmedrano's death. An independent agency will carry out an autopsy and toxicology to determine the cause of his death.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the Rosasmedrano's death. The Sheriff's Department will also conduct an in-custody death review. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue