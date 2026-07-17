23-year-old man charged with murder for mother's Fullerton shooting death on Fourth of July

A 23-year-old Santa Ana resident has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting his mother as the two pulled up to the Fullerton Police Department in the afternoon of July 4.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office charged Emmanuel Wesley with murder, and he is currently being held on no bail at the Orange County Jail.

According to prosecutors, 61-year-old Theresa Jones was reported missing on July 7, after she failed to pick up her grandchild and did not answer repeated calls. Four days later, her body was found in the passenger seat of her vehicle, parked in a Fullerton church parking lot.

A police investigation discovered surveillance video, which shows Jones driving her vehicle to the police department around 2:45 p.m. on July 4, with her son in the back. He is seen getting out of the back seat after Jones slumps over, according to prosecutors.

He is accused of pushing her into the passenger seat, getting into the driver's seat, and driving away. Jones suffered from two gunshot wounds to her back.

A community Facebook post had asked for the public's help in finding Jones. "Our community needs your help in bringing Theresa Jones home safely," OCactive wrote.

"Her loved ones are extremely worried and are asking the community to help spread the word."

Wesley faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life if convicted on all charges.