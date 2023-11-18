23-year-old bystander at street takeover fatally shot in Vermont Square

Authorities Saturday were investigating a shooting death of a 23-year-old bystander at the scene of a street takeover in the Vermont Square area.

Around 11:55 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call near the intersection of 54th Street and Manhattan Place.

When they arrived, they observed vehicles and pedestrians leaving the scene, and then located the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities only described the suspect as a man wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with more information was asked to call detectives with the South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100.