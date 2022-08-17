Watch CBS News
23-month-old girl struck and killed by Amazon van in Irvine

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pedestrian struck and killed in Irvine
Pedestrian struck and killed in Irvine 00:47

A 23-month-old girl was struck and killed by a driver in an Amazon delivery van Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. 

The incident, according to police, occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in an apartment community in the 300 block of Estancia.

Police said that a preliminary investigation appears to show the collision happening in a parking lot. 

First responders with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived at the scene quickly, but the young girl was deceased.

The Amazon van, the release noted, is operated by a third party contractor, and that while the cause of the collision is under investigation, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. 

Anyone with information related to the collision should contact Detective Christopher Ostrowski at costrowski@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7047 

August 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

