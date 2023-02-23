22-year-old man arrested for pair of armed robberies in Van Nuys

Authorities have arrested a man who they believe is connected to a pair of armed robberies that occurred in Van Nuys in recent days.

The initial incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, when Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call of an armed robbery at a store located in the 14900 block of Vanowen Street, a statement said.

The suspect allegedly entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, at one point firing a round from a loaded 9mm firearm into the floor of the store. The bullet ricocheted and struck the clerk, causing a "minor injury," according to police.

LAPD officers located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Dennis Gomez, after a resident in Van Nuys waved down police after the incident occurred. They were involved in a brief foot pursuit that ended in officers arresting Gomez and recovering the firearm and ammunition.

Both officers are also said to have suffered minor injuries in the course of the arrest and foot chase. One was hospitalized but released a short time later.

While investigating, officers learned that the suspect had was also possibly connected to another armed robbery that had been carried out in the 14400 block of Sherman Way hours earlier at around 5 p.m., as they found property that was stolen during that incident during the arrest.

Gomez has been booked on suspicion of robbery with a bail set at $360,000.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they may also be a victim is asked to contact officers at (818) 374-0040.