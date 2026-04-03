2 dead after semi-truck crashes into car stopped on side of 210 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

Two people were killed when a semi-truck crashed into a car that was stopped on the side of the 210 Freeway in the Sunland region of the San Fernando Valley on Friday night.

The crash was reported just before 9:55 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said two people inside of the vehicle had to be extricated from their severely damaged vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. They have since been identified by CHP investigators as 25-year-old Wern Saetern and 23-year-old Alejandra Simental.

"Preliminary investigation revealed Hadev Singh, of Manteca, California, was driving a Freightliner truck tractor (single unit) eastbound on Interstate 210 when he collided with a Honda Accord that was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway," CHP officers said in a news release.

Police said that Singh, who declined medical transport after the crash, remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

"The cause of the crash is under investigation," CHP officers said. "It has not been determined whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this traffic crash.

CHP officers said that a SigAlert for all eastbound lanes would last until at least midnight, but all lanes would remain closed until just before 5:30 a.m.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact CHP's Altadena Office at (626) 298-8100.