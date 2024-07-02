21-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing driver during road rage fight

A bystander filmed the moments of a road rage confrontation that escalated into a stabbing on the streets of Ontario last Saturday.

The Ontario Police Department said it started after one driver cut off the other before they both pulled into a nearby paint store parking lot. Security video from the store Bob Villarroen manages shows the two men exchanging words.

"[The] BMW pulled in and is yelling across the street at the other car," Villarroen said. "Then they both sped out into the turning lane on Holt Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver of the white BMW got out of his SUV while in the middle of the road.

"The guy in the white car was yelling something and the silver car basically made a U-turn and crashed into him," Villarroen said.

The 21-year-old BMW driver continues to shout at the other driver while a female companion screams while trying to break up the confrontation. The 21-year-old appears to have a knife in his right hand. After his car is rammed, he attacks the other driver.

After exchanging more heated words, the suspect runs away after the woman tells him to get out of the roadway.

Corporal Josh Luster said officers responded immediately and arrested the 21-year-old without incident.

"There's obviously a lot of incidents that led up ultimately to that stabbing," Luster said.

Luster said that it's best to call 911 during any road rage incident.

"Do not engage with these people, especially when they're in this emotional mindset," Luster said. "Also, do not try to de-escalate that situation. Simply, call 911."

The 21-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. However, he was booked and released. The District Attorney's Office will determine whether any other charges are warranted.