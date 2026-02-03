Watch CBS News
2028 Los Angeles Olympics soccer to be split between 7 stadiums in 5 states

The footprint for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics just expanded, as LA28 announces that men's and women's soccer events will be split between seven stadiums and five states.

The announcement made Tuesday morning brings the Olympic to a wider audience, meaning part of the world's most iconic sporting event will be held across the country.

asset-la28-football-soccer-venues-02-03-26.jpg
LA28

The venues that will be used for the preliminary and knockout rounds for soccer are as follows:

The final stages, including the gold and bronze medal matches, will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. Gold Medal matches will be held on July 28 for the men's side and July 29 for the women's tournament. Soccer will begin on July 12, before the Games' Opening Ceremony, to accommodate for the tournament. 

The men's tournament includes 12 teams, while the women's side includes 16.

"Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand," said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer.  

