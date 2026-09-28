Pasadena Tournament of Roses announces 2027 Rose Court

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has announced the seven members of the 2027 Rose Court.

The members were announced at a ceremony on Monday morning on the south lawn of the Tournament House.

The members were selected by volunteers from the Tournament of Roses' Queen & Court Committee. Selections were based on several criteria, including community and school involvement, academic achievement, public speaking ability and youth leadership.

The 2027 Rose Court members:

Lucy Joyce Wendling, San Marino High School

Tessa Rose Choi, La Cañada High School

Irene Lim Maddox, Eagle Rock High School

Elizabeth Tabaro Kengaju Rweyemamu, Polytechnic School

Daniela Guzman, Arcadia High School

Maria Teresa Monserrat McDonald, Thurgood Marshall Secondary School

Evita Cielo Bridge, Mayfield Senior School

The 2027 Rose Court will ride on a float down Colorado Boulevard during the 138th Rose Parade. They will also attend the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2027.

The announcement of the Rose Queen will be on Oct. 28.

Each of the Rose Court members will be awarded a $7,500 academic scholarship, in line with the Tournament of Roses' long-standing tradition of celebrating educational excellence.